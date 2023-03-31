IOC wants IOA to appoint CEO

The NOC has not yet appointed the new CEO/Secretary General, in accordance with the NOC Constitution. The IOC EB subsequently urged the NOC of India to finalise the appointment,” the IOC said in a statement

Olympic. Pic/AFP

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to appoint a chief executive officer (CEO) without any further delay, and also confirmed that the 140th IOC session will be held in Mumbai in October this year.

The IOC formally acknowledged the results of IOA elections during its executive board meeting on Wednesday night. “The NOC has not yet appointed the new CEO/Secretary General, in accordance with the NOC Constitution. The IOC EB subsequently urged the NOC of India to finalise the appointment,” the IOC said in a statement.

