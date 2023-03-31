Breaking News
IOC wants IOA to appoint CEO

Updated on: 31 March,2023 07:44 AM IST  |  Lausanne
The NOC has not yet appointed the new CEO/Secretary General, in accordance with the NOC Constitution. The IOC EB subsequently urged the NOC of India to finalise the appointment,” the IOC said in a statement

IOC wants IOA to appoint CEO

Olympic. Pic/AFP


The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to appoint a chief executive officer (CEO) without any further delay, and also confirmed that the 140th IOC session will be held in Mumbai in October this year.


Also Read: If IOC wants to conduct Olympic qualifiers, they should ask us: IBA chief, Umar Kremlev



The IOC formally acknowledged the results of IOA elections during its executive board meeting on Wednesday night. “The NOC has not yet appointed the new CEO/Secretary General, in accordance with the NOC Constitution. The IOC EB subsequently urged the NOC of India to finalise the appointment,” the IOC said in a statement.


