Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Irish Gold has an edge

Irish Gold has an edge

Updated on: 23 January,2025 06:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

This edge comes from the fact that Sandesh is now switching to Irish Gold and Portofino Bay may be seriously tested over the extra furlong

Irish Gold has an edge

Irish Gold, trained by Dallas Todywalla and to be ridden by A Sandesh, has a slender edge over his two rivals in the Mathradas Goculdas Trophy, the feature event of Thursday's seven-race Mahalaxmi card. This edge comes from the fact that Sandesh is now switching to Irish Gold (whom he had beaten last time astride Baby Bazooka), and Portofino Bay, who outpaced Cellini when scoring a resounding victory in the last start over five furlongs, may be seriously tested over the extra furlong.


First race at 2 pm.


Selections:


Pradeep Vijayakar Plate (Class IV; 1800m)
Nostalgia 1, Kimiko 2, Ataturk 3.

Mathradas Goculdas Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Irish Gold 1, Baby Bazooka 2.

Royal Barbershop Trophy - Div II (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1200m)
Mila  1, Ariyana Star 2, Sentinel 3.

Aziz H Ahmedbhoy Trophy (Class II; 1600m)
Pride's Prince 1, Waikiki 2, Charlie 3.

Nadia Mary Homi Wadia Trophy (For 3y, Maidens; 1200m)
Enchanting 1, Jackson 2, Saseka 3.

Royal Barbershop Trophy - Div II (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1200m)
Art Collector 1, Liam 2, The General 3.

A Geddis Plate (Class V; 1400m)
Otello 1, Anaira 2, Anoushka 3.

Best bet: None
Upsets: Johnny Mac (5-2) & Little Minister (7-4)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

