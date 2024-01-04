It's My Time for Kailashpat Singhania Trophy

I expect the Dallas Todywalla-trained five-year-old to score from Pride's Angel, the oldest horse in the line up, Believe, the youngest at 4y, and Ataash, who has been knocking at the door for a long time now. P Trevor will ride It's My Time
Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan
A small--but extremely competitive--field of only six runners will face the starter in the class II, Kailashpat Singhania Trophy, the feature event of a seven-race Thursday card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. It's My Time, who moved attractively from the rear of the field to finish runner up in last start, is my choice. I expect the Dallas Todywalla-trained five-year-old to score from Pride's Angel, the oldest horse in the line up, Believe, the youngest at 4y, and Ataash, who has been knocking at the door for a long time now. P Trevor will ride It's My Time.
First race at 2 pm.
Selections:
Samuel Nathan Plate (Class V; 1600m)
Floyd 1, Juliana 2, Yawar 3.
P R Mehta Trophy (Class III; 2400m)
Exuma 1, Regal Command 2, Gangster 3.
Pradeep Vijayakar Plate - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)
The General 1, Decacorn 2, Ultimo 3.
Kailashpat Singhania Trophy (Class II; 1400m)
It's My Time 1, Pride's Angel 2, Believe 3.
M D Mehta Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Fast Approach 1, Doron 2, Wind Dancer 3.
Polish Patriot Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)
Champagne Smile 1, Silver Steps 2, Dowsabel 3.
Pradeep Vijayakar Plate - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)
Dream Seller 1, Attained 2, Adamas 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Bay Of Biscay (1-3), Arbitrage (6-12) & Flashing Famous (7-6)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.