However, the M K Jadhav-trained Mojito, whose last run was definitely much better than it looked to the naked eye, must be considered a live threat to Dyf, and with little luck, may be the first to pass the wire

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mojito for feature event x 00:00

All traditional handicapping factors suggest that Dyf, from the yard of Adhirajsingh, will be difficult to beat in the Maharaja Sir Jivajirao Scindia Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of Sunday's eight-race card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. However, the M K Jadhav-trained Mojito, whose last run was definitely much better than it looked to the naked eye, must be considered a live threat to Dyf, and with little luck, may be the first to pass the wire.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

ADVERTISEMENT

Amateur Riders' Club Trophy - Div II (Class III; 1200m)

Misty 1, Inishmore 2, Outlander 3.

Mulraj Goculdas Trophy (Class I; 1400m)

Chopin 1, Magileto 2, Golden Neil 3.

Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa-Area Trophy (Class IV; 2400m)

Bugatti 1, Eaton Square 2, Giant King 3.

Jayaramdas Patel Gold Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Reminiscence 1, Aloysia 2, Fancy Nancy 3.

Lt. Col. Govind Singh (VRC) Trophy (For 2y, maidens; 1400m)

Thrill Of Brazil 1, Jade 2, Divine Hope 3.

Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y&o; 1800m)

Mojito 1, Dyf 2, Supernatural 3.

Amateur Riders' Club Trophy - Div I (Class III; 1200m)

Generosity 1, Ataash 2, Dexa 3.

Also Read: Count Of Savoy floors rivals in AC Ardeshir Trophy

A Geddis Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)

Prince O' War 1, Spirit Bay 2, Esfir 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: The Protector (2-3), Perfect Light (5-9) & Lord Vader (7-11)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II -5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races