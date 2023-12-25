Synthesis wins Gr 1 HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas

Anil Saraf, who owns a stake in both winner Synthesis and runner up Enabler, couldn't hide his joy, "I am walking on cloud nine!," the man who had already won six group races in this calendar year, said after leading in the winner along with Ameeta and Balam Mohla

V for victory: Jockey Suraj Narredu astride Synthesis, winner of the HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1) at the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Sunday (pic: RWITC)

Three-year-old colt Synthesis, by Speaking Of Which out of Sana, put his best foot forward when making his first appearance at the Mahalaxmi racetrack to begin the Indian Classics campaign. In the hands of jockey Suraj Narredu, Synthesis won the HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1) for trainer Rajesh Narredu, beating Enabler, ridden by cousin Yash Narredu and trained by uncle Malesh Narredu. Synthesis clocked 1m:35.912s for the mile trip.

"All credit for this victory goes to trainer Rajesh Narredu," said breeder Ms Ameeta Mehra, narrating how she was unable to sell the colt on account of a bad injury. "No one wanted him," she went on with the story, "so I decided to keep him though I was not sure he would ever be able to race. But Rajesh nurtured him so well, today he has won the Indian 2000 Guineas." Incidentally, this was the tenth 2000 Guineas victory for Ameeta's Usha stud farm.

Anil Saraf, who owns a stake in both winner Synthesis and runner up Enabler, couldn't hide his joy, "I am walking on cloud nine!," the man who had already won six group races in this calendar year, said after leading in the winner along with Ameeta and Balam Mohla.

"He (Synthesis) is a very honest horse," Suraj Narredu said in a post-race interview, "he gives out his best every time." Trainer Rajesh Narredu, who is based at Bangalore, but has been moving around the country with some promising horses in his yard, said, "I am grateful to the owners for their great patience--happy it has now paid off!"

It was also a memorable day for young trainer Aman Altaf Hussain. Exactly a month after the sad demise of his father, veteran trainer Altaf Hussain (Nov 23), the newly minted trainer saddled two back-to-back winners on Sunday. It was jockey NS Parmar who rode the first career winner for him when Art Collector claimed the upper division of the Faiz A Jasdanwalla Trophy--and in the very next race, the K M Munshi Trophy, jockey Mustakim Alam jumped out smartly astride Magileto, contested pace with Superlative (P Shinde up) until turning for home, and then accelerated powerfully for a very stylish victory.

"I dedicate this success to my father's memory," Aman said after the race, "I must say this was possible because of the support of my family--especially my mother, as well as my uncle and the stable staff who have rallied around me, and of course my horse owners, for their faith and encouragement."