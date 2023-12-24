Breaking News
Mumbai crime: Four held for looting Rs 10 lakh from shop employee
Mumbai Police arrest man from Kurla for selling counterfeit branded clothes
Power theft case against 36 consumers in Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra: Man, daughter feared drowned in creek in Thane; search underway
Shiv Sena (UBT) stands behind Congress leader Sunil Kedar: Sanjay Raut
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Synthesis for HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas Gr 1

Synthesis for HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1)

Updated on: 24 December,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

However, now well-rested after his last victory at Hyderabad in October, he may prove a hard nut to crack for the local colts like Christofle, Enabler, etc. Suraj Narredu will partner Synthesis

Synthesis for HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1)

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Synthesis for HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1)
x
00:00

Synthesis (Speaking Of Which—Sana), the three-year-old colt trained by the Bangalore-based trainer Rajesh Narredu, is in the fray for the HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1), the feature event of Sunday's eight-race Mahalaxmi card. Racing too often (3 races in 5 weeks) since debut in June this year perhaps didn't go too well with him during the summer campaign. However, now well-rested after his last victory at Hyderabad in October, he may prove a hard nut to crack for the local colts like Christofle, Enabler, etc. Suraj Narredu will partner Synthesis.


First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:


Astonish Trophy (4y&I, class V; 2000m)
Midas Touch 1, Idealista 2, Gimme 3.


Nawabzada Rashiduzzafar Khan Trophy (Class III; 2000m)
Des Marquis 1, The Godfather 2, Scaramanga 3.

Gulamhusein Essaji Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
Fashion Icon 1, Booster Shot 2, Kimiko 3.

Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1200m)
Senorita D 1, Littorio 2, Art Collector 3.

K M Munshi Trophy (Class II; 1200m)
Emperor Roderic 1, Magileto 2, Pride's Angel 3.

Also Read: Jendayi set to rule in 1000 Guineas

HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas - Gr 1 (For 3y; 1600m)
Synthesis 1, Christofle 2, Irish Gold 3.

Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1200m)
Constable 1, Clap Your Hands 2, Good Deeds 3.

Castlebridge Trophy (For 5y&o, class V; 1000m) 
Moment Of Madness 1, Untitled 2, Blazing Bay 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: The General (3-3), Etoile (4-12) & Intense Belief (8-6)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II -5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK