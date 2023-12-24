However, now well-rested after his last victory at Hyderabad in October, he may prove a hard nut to crack for the local colts like Christofle, Enabler, etc. Suraj Narredu will partner Synthesis

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Synthesis for HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1) x 00:00

Synthesis (Speaking Of Which—Sana), the three-year-old colt trained by the Bangalore-based trainer Rajesh Narredu, is in the fray for the HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1), the feature event of Sunday's eight-race Mahalaxmi card. Racing too often (3 races in 5 weeks) since debut in June this year perhaps didn't go too well with him during the summer campaign. However, now well-rested after his last victory at Hyderabad in October, he may prove a hard nut to crack for the local colts like Christofle, Enabler, etc. Suraj Narredu will partner Synthesis.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Astonish Trophy (4y&I, class V; 2000m)

Midas Touch 1, Idealista 2, Gimme 3.

Nawabzada Rashiduzzafar Khan Trophy (Class III; 2000m)

Des Marquis 1, The Godfather 2, Scaramanga 3.

Gulamhusein Essaji Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)

Fashion Icon 1, Booster Shot 2, Kimiko 3.

Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1200m)

Senorita D 1, Littorio 2, Art Collector 3.

K M Munshi Trophy (Class II; 1200m)

Emperor Roderic 1, Magileto 2, Pride's Angel 3.

HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas - Gr 1 (For 3y; 1600m)

Synthesis 1, Christofle 2, Irish Gold 3.

Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1200m)

Constable 1, Clap Your Hands 2, Good Deeds 3.

Castlebridge Trophy (For 5y&o, class V; 1000m)

Moment Of Madness 1, Untitled 2, Blazing Bay 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: The General (3-3), Etoile (4-12) & Intense Belief (8-6)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II -5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races