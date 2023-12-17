Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Jendai set to rule in 1000 Guineas

Jendai set to rule in 1000 Guineas

Updated on: 17 December,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Jendayi's trainer Pesi Shroff has imported an Irishman, Oisin Murphy, to partner with her, and in all probability, it will be an armchair ride for him

Jendai set to rule in 1000 Guineas

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Jendai set to rule in 1000 Guineas
x
00:00

Clearly not many expected Jendai to be in the Classic mould when she made a late debut in the hot month of March at the Mahalaxmi racetrack this year, as was evidenced by the generous odds of 8/1 offered on her by the bookmakers. Jendai, however, treated her rivals with utter contempt, accelerating from last-to-first, before sailing away for a glorious 9-1/2 lengths victory. So incredible and spectacular was her debut victory that the same bookmakers could not dare to offer more than 7/10 on her though she stayed indoors for more than seven months without racing. Jendai proved the longish lay-off had zero effect on her condition or ability when she toyed with some decent horses of her age at Pune in the General Rajendrasinhji Million.


Also Read: Count Of Savoy floors rivals in AC Ardeshir Trophy


Needless to say, only an extremely courageous--or an extremely foolish--bookmaker will offer any worthwhile odds on her on Sunday, when she sets her eyes on the Trilegal Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr 1), the feature event of the eight-race card framed at Mahalaxmi. Jendayi's trainer Pesi Shroff has imported an Irishman, Oisin Murphy, to partner with her, and in all probability, it will be an armchair ride for him.
 
First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:


Korea Racing Authority Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1000m)
New Dimension 1, Serrano 2, Mojo 3.

Also Read: Northern Lights for Ardeshir Trophy

R J Kolah Trophy (Class I; 2000m)
Rasputin 1, Chamonix 2, Golden Kingdom 3.

Mahalakshmi Sprint Million (For 3y&o; 1200m)
Son Of A Gun 1, Market King 2, Joaquin 3.

M N Nazir Trophy (Class III; 1600m)
Golden Glow 1, Finch 2, Scaramanga 3.

Satinello Trophy (For 2y, maidens; 1200m)
Spanish Eyes 1, Running Star 2, Esconido 3.

Trilegal Indian 1000 Guineas - Gr 1 (For 3y old fillies; 1600m)
Jendayi 1, West Brook 2, Miss American Pie 3.

Kusumben Dhirubhai Shah Trophy (For 5y&o, class V;1400m)
Dagger's Strike 1, Silver Steps 2, The Flutist 3.

Korea Racing Authority Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1000m)
Misty 1, Portofino Bay 2, Superimpose 3.

Recommendations
Outstanding: Jendai (6-5)
Upsets: Kanya Rashi (4-9) & Rubik Star (7-1)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II -5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races

