Jendayi is the property of Mr & Mrs Vijay Shirke, Mr KN & ZK Dhunjibhoy and Ms Anita J Captain.

PIC caption: Jendayi (O Murphy up, green shirt, white cap) overtaking stable mate Democracy (C Umesh up, turquoise shirt, light pink cap) to win the Trilegal Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr 1) at Mahalaxmi on Sunday (pic: RWITC) [Also in frame, Miss American Pie (NS Parmar up) who finished 4th] Pic: RWITC

Listen to this article Jendayi wins Trilegal Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr 1) x 00:00

The Pesi Shroff-trained Jendayi, as expected, won the Trilegal Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr 1), the first Classic of the Mumbai season 2023-24, which was slated as the feature event for Sunday at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. However, it was anything but an armchair ride for the Irishman Oisin Murphy who, displaying calm temperament, overcame some serious traffic issues at a crucial stage of the race, before getting the Gleneagles- Monasada filly to the front of the pack.

Murphy kept his cool when he found himself trapped behind a wall of horses midway in the homestretch, but soon angled out to pick a gap between Cordelia (PS Chouhan up) and Ameerah (S Saqlain up) to power his way to victory. Jendayi is the property of Mr & Mrs Vijay Shirke, Mr KN & ZK Dhunjibhoy and Ms Anita J Captain. With the victory of Jendayi Murphy ended the day with 2-for-2, as he had earlier won with another Shroff runner, Chamonix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Jendayi set to rule in 1000 Guineas

In the second race of the day, the R J Kolah Trophy for class I horses, trainer Pesi Shroff had given a warm up ride to Oisin Murphy astride Chamonix. The Irishman handled the five-year-old mare with clinical precision, overtook leader Golden Kingdom with ease, and went away for a facile six-length victory.

"Oisin (Murphy) is one of the best riders in the world at the moment. He gave a very thoughtful ride to Jendayi," winning trainer Shroff said in a post-race interview, "Jendayi is on the lighter side, so she can't be given too much of work, but she has a big heart." "Pesi Shroff is a great trainer," jockey Oisin Murphy said after the race, "I have received so much love here in India, especially from Shroff and his family, and from owners Vijay Shirke & Dhunjibhoys."