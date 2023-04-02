Juliette for C N Wadia Gold Cup

Going by the recent form, Juliette's only worthy rival appears to be the Pesi Shroff-trained King's Ransom whom she convincingly humbled last month at Bangalore during the Invitation Cup race. She is expected to do it again

Representational image. Pic/iStock

All eyes will be on the Karthik Ganapathy-trained Juliette when horses participating in the C N Wadia Gold Cup (Gr 2), powered Zavaray S Poonawalla, will file in the Mahalaxmi paddock minutes before the scheduled flag-off at 6.15 pm.

Going by the recent form, Juliette's only worthy rival appears to be the Pesi Shroff-trained King's Ransom whom she convincingly humbled last month at Bangalore during the Invitation Cup race. She is expected to do it again.

Jockey CS Jodha will ride Juliette; and PS Chouhan will assist King's Ransom.

First race at 4.45 pm.

Selections:

Star Fortune Million (Class III; 1200m)

Swift 1, Lord Vader 2, Snowfall 3.

Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy (Gr 3) powered by Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla (For 4y&o; 1600m)

Northern Lights 1, Ahead Of My Time 2, Coeur De Lion 3.

Bombay Club Multi-Million (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Dream Alliance 1, Verracchio 2, The General 3.

C N Wadia Gold Cup (Grade 2) powered by Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla (For 4y&o; 2400m)

Juliette 1, King's Ransom 2, Arc De Triomphe 3.

Poonawalla Stud Farms Auction Sale Stakes (For 3y; 1200m)

Generosity 1, Misty 2, Prophecy 3.

Royal Arion Club Million (Class IV; 1000m)

Queens Pride 1, Mojo 2, Hela 3.

Rapier Million (Class V; 1400m)

Malakhi 1, Sussing 2, Bomber 3.

Recommendations

Day's best: Juliette (4-2)

Upsets: All Attractive (2-3), Fidato (6-8) & Shadows (7-10)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races