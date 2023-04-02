Breaking News
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cops on alert after Sambhajinagar violence
Mumbai: Man parks at ‘BMC parking lot’, ends up being fined
Mumbai: CGST arrests director of Rao IIT Academy
Mumbai sees power tariff hikes this summer
Mumbai: How you helped the railways earn Rs 450 cr
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Juliette for C N Wadia Gold Cup

Juliette for C N Wadia Gold Cup

Updated on: 02 April,2023 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Going by the recent form, Juliette's only worthy rival appears to be the Pesi Shroff-trained King's Ransom whom she convincingly humbled last month at Bangalore during the Invitation Cup race. She is expected to do it again

Juliette for C N Wadia Gold Cup

Representational image. Pic/iStock


All eyes will be on the Karthik Ganapathy-trained Juliette when horses participating in the C N Wadia Gold Cup (Gr 2), powered Zavaray S Poonawalla, will file in the Mahalaxmi paddock minutes before the scheduled flag-off at 6.15 pm. 


Going by the recent form, Juliette's only worthy rival appears to be the Pesi Shroff-trained King's Ransom whom she convincingly humbled last month at Bangalore during the Invitation Cup race. She is expected to do it again. 



Jockey CS Jodha will ride Juliette; and PS Chouhan will assist King's Ransom.


Also Read: Horse racing: Iron Age for feature event

First race at 4.45 pm.
Selections:

Star Fortune Million (Class III; 1200m)
Swift 1, Lord Vader 2, Snowfall 3.

Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy (Gr 3) powered by Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla (For 4y&o; 1600m)
Northern Lights 1, Ahead Of My Time 2, Coeur De Lion 3.

Bombay Club Multi-Million (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)
Dream Alliance 1, Verracchio 2, The General 3.

C N Wadia Gold Cup (Grade 2) powered by Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla (For 4y&o; 2400m)
Juliette 1, King's Ransom 2, Arc De Triomphe 3.

Poonawalla Stud Farms Auction Sale Stakes (For 3y; 1200m)
Generosity 1, Misty 2, Prophecy 3.

Royal Arion Club Million (Class IV; 1000m)
Queens Pride 1, Mojo 2, Hela 3.

Rapier Million (Class V; 1400m)
Malakhi 1, Sussing 2, Bomber 3.

Recommendations
Day's best: Juliette (4-2)
Upsets: All Attractive (2-3), Fidato (6-8) & Shadows (7-10)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races

mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK