Karunakaran, Subramanian storm into Taipei Open quarters

Updated on: 05 September,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Taipei
PTI |

Subramanian also had to toil but the Indian shuttler got the better of his Finnish opponent Joakim Oldorff, winning his round of 16 match 21-12, 19-21, 21-11

Representation Pic

India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Sankar Subramanian reached the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Taipei Open badminton tournament but women’s singles players had to deal with disappointment on Wednesday.


Also Read: Sinner’s dope row is a tricky situation for Fed



In men’s singles, Karunakaran was made to work hard for a win but he eventually prevailed over Kantaphon Wangcharoen from Thailand 24-22, 23-21 to make the quarter-finals. Subramanian also had to toil but the Indian shuttler got the better of his Finnish opponent Joakim Oldorff, winning his round of 16 match 21-12, 19-21, 21-11.


In another round of 16 men’s singles contest, Kiran George was in the lead when he won the first set against Indonesia’s Yohanes Saut Marcellyno but the latter fought back to win the contest 15-21, 21-8, 21-16.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news india badminton

