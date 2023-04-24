Kvyat felt Verstappen stole his ex-girlfriend Piquet from him

They also had a daughter together named Penelope. After their split, Piquet and Verstappen’s relationship blossomed and they announced it to the world via an Instagram post on New Year’s Day 2021.

Daniil Kvyat, Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen

It is widely known that Kelly Piquet had been romantically involved with F1 driver Daniil Kvyat for two years, from 2017 to 2019, prior to her relationship with Max Verstappen.

They also had a daughter together named Penelope. After their split, Piquet and Verstappen’s relationship blossomed and they announced it to the world via an Instagram post on New Year’s Day 2021.

But, Kvyat was not happy about the news and had some choice words for Verstappen. Sources at Business F1 Magazine quoted the driver feeling Verstappen had “stolen his partner.”

