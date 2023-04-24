Breaking News
Mumbai: 68-year-old man beaten to death over parking row
Mumbai: BMC pool opened on April 1 in Malad is drunken dip party venue
Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Kvyat felt Verstappen stole his ex girlfriend Piquet from him

Kvyat felt Verstappen stole his ex-girlfriend Piquet from him

Updated on: 24 April,2023 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

They also had a daughter together named Penelope. After their split, Piquet and Verstappen’s relationship blossomed and they announced it to the world via an Instagram post on New Year’s Day 2021.

Kvyat felt Verstappen stole his ex-girlfriend Piquet from him

Daniil Kvyat, Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen

Listen to this article
Kvyat felt Verstappen stole his ex-girlfriend Piquet from him
x
00:00

It is widely known that Kelly Piquet had been romantically involved with F1 driver Daniil Kvyat for two years, from 2017 to 2019, prior to her relationship with Max Verstappen.


They also had a daughter together named Penelope. After their split, Piquet and Verstappen’s relationship blossomed and they announced it to the world via an Instagram post on New Year’s Day 2021. 



But, Kvyat was not happy about the news and had some choice words for Verstappen. Sources at Business F1 Magazine quoted the driver feeling Verstappen had “stolen his partner.”


Also Read: Lewis Hamilton hails Brazil for fining Nelson Piquet over racist comments

sports news formula one Max Verstappen

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK