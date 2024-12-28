Breaking News
Kyrgios blasts Sinner, Swiatek on doping issues

Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Brisbane
AP , PTI |

Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March, but avoided a ban because the ITIA determined he was not to blame

Nick Kyrgios

Just days away from his return to tennis at the Brisbane International, Nick Kyrgios hasn’t minced his words in referring to doping-related charges against Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, labelling breaches of the sport’s anti-doping program as “disgusting for our sport.”


The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) levelled charges against World No. 1 Sinner and former World No.1 Iga Swiatek. Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March, but avoided a ban because the ITIA determined he was not to blame.


Swiatek also accepted a one-month suspension in November after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine. “Two World No. 1s both getting done for doping is disgusting for our sport. It’s a horrible look,” Kyrgios said at his Brisbane International press conference on Saturday. “Tennis integrity right now, and everyone knows it but no one wants to speak about it, it’s awful,” he added.


