Breaking News
MSRDC fixes Samruddhi Mahamarg after mid-day's report, vows regular checks
Grandson feigns surprise as cops probe grandmother’s body found in trash
Mumbai: Kalyan GRP books one for stealing debit card, withdrawing money
Maharashtra: Gautala, Pench sanctuaries to be shut for tourists from July 1
Maharashtra: Transporters threaten strike from July 1 over e-challans
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Lalit Babu emerges champion

Lalit Babu emerges champion

Updated on: 26 June,2025 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Gharibyan’s second-place finish was worth Rs 3 lakh. Another Indian, Deepan Chakravarthy, finished in fifth place, winning Rs 1.25 lakh

Lalit Babu emerges champion

Lalit Babu (left) with the winner’s trophy and cheque yesterday

Listen to this article
Lalit Babu emerges champion
x
00:00

India’s Lalit Babu clinched the Mumbai International Grandmaster Chess tournament title after pipping Mamikon Gharibyan of Armenia on the basis of a higher tie-break score on Wednesday.

GM Babu won his ninth and final round match against top seeded Georgian GM Lavin Pantsulaia to accumulate eight points. But, he had to spend some anxious moments as Gharibyan also tallied eight points after winning his final match against Indian GM Neeloptal Das.


However, Babu’s higher tie-break score of 54.5 as compared to Gharibyan’s 54 ensured that the Indian laid his hands on the glittering trophy and took home the winner’s purse of Rs 4 lakh.


Gharibyan’s second-place finish was worth Rs 3 lakh. Another Indian, Deepan Chakravarthy, finished in fifth place, winning Rs 1.25 lakh.

In the juniors’ section, India’s Candidate Master Madhesh Kumar emerged champion after scoring a last-round win over Vyom Malhotra to collect eight points in total. Teen prodigy Madhesh, who impressed with his calm and focused play, won the title outright and earned Rs 2 lakh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK