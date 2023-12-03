Breaking News
Lindsey Vonn warms up to Miami waterfront weather

Lindsey Vonn warms up to Miami waterfront weather

Updated on: 04 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Miami
A Correspondent |

Vonn, who bid adieu to professional skiing in 2019, explained how she loves to stay near the sea

Lindsey Vonn warms up to Miami waterfront weather

Lindsey Vonn

American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn, who was born in Minnesota and raised in Colorado, said she is not someone who loves the cold weather. That’s the reason she is fond of her waterfront home she bought in Miami last year.


“I’m not a cold weather person. I’m finally thawing out. I have definitely adapted to the temperatures out here. I went outside the other day and it was 75 degrees and I felt cold. I’ve gone quite the opposite direction very quickly,” she told People magazine.


Vonn, who bid adieu to professional skiing in 2019, explained how she loves to stay near the sea. “We recently bought a boat. So, whenever we can, we just go out on the water,” explained Vonn, who is in a relationship with entrepreneur and actor Diego Osorio since 2021.

Meanwhile, Vonn has a lot on her plate—entrepreneur, investor, a board member for  several foundations, a co-owner for Angel City FC and is also an ambassador for brands like Under Armor. She also runs the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which supports girls between 10-18 through empowerment camps and scholarships.

