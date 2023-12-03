Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Winning back to back titles feels great Ramkumar

Winning back-to-back titles feels great: Ramkumar

Updated on: 04 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Karnataka
Agencies |

Top

Ramkumar, who won the ITF Mumbai Open last week, took just 64 minutes to quell Pichler’s challenge 6-2, 6-1 at the Chandrashekhar Patil Stadium to claim his third ITF title in a span of 57 days. 

Winning back-to-back titles feels great: Ramkumar

Ramkumar Ramanathan

Listen to this article
Winning back-to-back titles feels great: Ramkumar
x
00:00

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan thrashed Austrian David Pichler in straight sets in a lop-sided men’s singles final to secure his third ITF title by winning the Kalaburagi Open here on Sunday.


Ramkumar, who won the ITF Mumbai Open last week, took just 64 minutes to quell Pichler’s challenge 6-2, 6-1 at the Chandrashekhar Patil Stadium to claim his third ITF title in a span of 57 days. 


Also Read: PCB’s Riaz removes Butt from selection panel


Ramkumar, a member of the Indian Davis Cup team, pocketed the winner’s cheque of USD 3200 and 25 precious ATP points, while the visitor was richer by USD 2120 besides gaining 16 ATP points.

“It feels great to win back-to-back titles. My game is coming along good. I did play some of my best tennis in these last two weeks. The courts here didn’t suit my game initially, but I adapted to them very quickly,” said Ramkumar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news tennis news davis cup International Sports News Update Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK