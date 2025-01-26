American holds nerve to stun World No. 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in three-set thriller to claim her maiden Grand Slam title; says winning the Australian Open crown means the world to her

Madison Keys kisses the Australian Open trophy after her triumph in Melbourne on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Madison’s Keys to the kingdom! x 00:00

Underdog Madison Keys upset Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open final on Saturday to win her first Grand Slam crown at the age of 29.

The American ended World No.1 Sabalenka’s dream of becoming the first woman in 26 years to win a third successive Melbourne Park singles title.

Keys yelled in delight and wiped away tears on securing the title after withstanding a fierce fightback from the two-time defending champion.

Keys fulfils teen potential

For 19th-seeded Keys it was the culmination of a 15-year journey from teenage prodigy to major winner. “I have wanted this for so long and I have been in one other Grand Slam final and it did not go my way. I didn’t know if I was ever going to get back to this position to try to win a trophy again,” she said.

The American had been tipped as a future World No.1 after winning her maiden WTA Tour match at the age of 14. She made her first major semi-final at Melbourne Park 10 years ago as a 19-year-old, but a decade on, she can finally call herself a Grand Slam champion.

Aryna Sabalenka expresses her disappointment after losing the final. Pic/Getty Images

“I made my very first Grand Slam semi-final here in Melbourne,” said Keys, the runner-up at the US Open in 2017.

“So to now have won my first Grand Slam in the same place means the absolute world to me,” added Keys, who will now equal her career-high seventh in the world rankings she attained nine years ago.

Keys becomes the fourth oldest first-time winner of a major since the Open era began (1968).

Sabalenka gracious in defeat

Sabalenka was all praise for her opponent. “First of all, Madison, what a tournament. You have been fighting really hard to get this trophy,” Sabalenka said.

“I really feel like it’s home when I’m here and I’ll come back stronger and do my best next year,” she added.

It was Keys who came out of the blocks playing exemplary tennis to put Sabalenka under pressure and race to the first set in 35 minutes. The Belarusian then flipped the script in the second set, to level proceedings.

Sabalenka by now was timing the ball much better but Keys matched her pound-for-pound. At 5-6 in the final set when Sabalenka served to take it to another tiebreak, Keys brought up two match points. She held her nerve to win the title on the second match point after 2hr 2min.

