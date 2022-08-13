Breaking News
Maia stuns tennis world No.1 Iga Swiatek in Toronto

Updated on: 13 August,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Toronto
The South American, ranked 24th in the world, beat her third top-10 opponent this season, but notched her first career win over a World No.1 as she clawed out the victory in three hours

Iga Swiatek


Brazilian outsider Beatriz Haddad Maia toppled World No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA Toronto Masters.


The South American, ranked 24th in the world, beat her third top-10 opponent this season, but notched her first career win over a World No.1 as she clawed out the victory in three hours.

Haddad Maia, who has previously won titles at Nottingham and Birmingham in June, became the first Brazilian to reach the quarters at a WTA 1000 
tournament.

