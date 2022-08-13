Maia stuns tennis world No.1 Iga Swiatek in Toronto

The South American, ranked 24th in the world, beat her third top-10 opponent this season, but notched her first career win over a World No.1 as she clawed out the victory in three hours

Brazilian outsider Beatriz Haddad Maia toppled World No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA Toronto Masters.

Haddad Maia, who has previously won titles at Nottingham and Birmingham in June, became the first Brazilian to reach the quarters at a WTA 1000

tournament.

