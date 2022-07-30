Breaking News
Iga Swiatek’s charity raises Rs 4.2cr for Ukraine

Updated on: 30 July,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The World No.1 has been supportive of Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion and she recently held a charity event—Iga Swiatek and Friends for Ukraine

Iga Swiatek


Tennis star Iga Swiatek’s charity event for Ukraine raised 5,27,000 euros (approx R4.27 crore), according to Polish daily, Przeglad Sportowy. 

The World No.1 has been supportive of Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion and she recently held a charity event—Iga Swiatek and Friends for Ukraine.

At the event, Swiatek played singles against Polish tennis great Agnieszka Radwanska where the 2012 Wimbledon runner-up beat Swiatek. In the mixed doubles, Swiatek and Martyn Pavelski defeated Radwanska and Sergiy Stakhovsky.


“It’s amazing. On Saturday in Krakow, I found out how powerful sport is in connecting people and how much we can achieve to help others when we use it wisely. Thank you for the support. Thank you Agnieszka, Sergiy, Martyn, Andriy, Elina [Svitolina] for being here,” said Swiatek. 

