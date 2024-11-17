Martin denies Bagnaia to bag first MotoGP World C’ship

“It sounds amazing,” said an emotional Martin after being addressed as a world champion for the first time.

Ducati’s new world champ Jorge Martin celebrates after the race in Barcelona yesterday. PIC/AFP

Spanish rider Jorge Martin claimed his first MotoGP World Championship title after finishing third in the season-ending Barcelona GP on Sunday.

Defending two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia, who started the race 19 points behind Martin, took the chequered flag for the 11th time this season but it was not enough to wrest the title from the Spaniard.

