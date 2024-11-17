Breaking News
Martin denies Bagnaia to bag first MotoGP World C'ship

Updated on: 18 November,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Barcelona
“It sounds amazing,” said an emotional Martin after being addressed as a world champion for the first time.

Ducati’s new world champ Jorge Martin celebrates after the race in Barcelona yesterday. PIC/AFP

Spanish rider Jorge Martin claimed his first MotoGP World Championship title after finishing third in the season-ending Barcelona GP on Sunday.


Also Read: Tyson has no regrets over loss for fighting ‘one last time’


Defending two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia, who started the race 19 points behind Martin, took the chequered flag for the 11th time this season but it was not enough to wrest the title from the Spaniard. 


“It sounds amazing,” said an emotional Martin after being addressed as a world champion for the first time.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

