Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Tyson has no regrets over loss for fighting one last time

Tyson has no regrets over loss for fighting ‘one last time’

Updated on: 18 November,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Washington
AFP |

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won,” Tyson posted Saturday on X. “I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.” 

Mike Tyson

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson said Saturday he has no regrets over losing to Jake Paul in their heavyweight boxing match-up after climbing into the ring “one last time.”


The 58-year-old legend dropped a unanimous decision on Friday to 27-year-old Youtube fighter Paul at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, before 72,300 fans and 60 million more households worldwide, according to telecaster Netflix.


“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won,” Tyson posted Saturday on X. “I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.” 

Tyson, who said he nearly died in June over health issues, had left open chances for another ring return in comments shortly after the defeat.

Mike Tyson sports news boxing

