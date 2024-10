Mary Kom inspires future boxing talent at REC national talent hunt programme in Rohtak

The Elite boxers are competing in 12 weight categories and the Youth in 10. Mary Kom coming to witness the knockout participants is a huge morale booster for these young participants

Indian boxing legend and Olympic medalist Mary Kom made a special visit to SAI NBA in Rohtak, where she witnessed the semi-final matches of the Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC) Combined National Talent Hunt Programme.

The event aims to identify and nurture future boxing talent from across the country.

As per a release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Mary Kom, a six-time world champion, interacted with the participants, offering words of encouragement and advice. The REC National Talent Hunt Programme aimed at growing the sport beyond the traditional pockets and in the process to identify and nurture emerging talent that can bring glory to the nation.

The Elite and Youth men and women winners of the multiple talent hunt competitions are participating in this Combined Talent Hunt that is being played from Oct 6-13 and the winners of the competition will be part of the National camp - an initiative started by BFI for the first time this year and it has received huge response from boxing enthusiasts from across the country.

The Elite boxers are competing in 12 weight categories and the Youth in 10. Mary Kom coming to witness the knockout participants is a huge morale booster for these young participants.

After the successful completion of the Elite and Youth competitions the junior and sub-junior men and women will be vying for the coveted opportunity from Oct 15-22 and each of them will have 13 and 14 weight categories respectively to compete in.

