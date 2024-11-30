Breaking News
Maharashtra government formation: CM swearing-in on December 5; Devendra Fadnavis likely to take oath
London to Mumbai flight turns around after ‘engine shutdown’
Mumbai: BMC misses Andheri’s Gokhale bridge deadline again
Mumbai: 13-year-old raped 7 months ago, pregnancy reveals crime
Mumbai: 21-year-old busy on phone, hit by train at Mulund railway station
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > McLarens Piastri wins Qatar GP sprint

McLaren’s Piastri wins Qatar GP sprint

Updated on: 01 December,2024 08:47 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Top

In an example of perfect teamwork, Norris led from pole to flag before slowing to allow Piastri to win by 0.136 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell in third

McLaren’s Piastri wins Qatar GP sprint

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri after winning the sprint race at the Qatar GP in Lusail on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
McLaren’s Piastri wins Qatar GP sprint
x
00:00

Oscar Piastri was gifted victory by his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in Saturday’s sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix as the British team consolidated their bid for the constructors’ title for the first time since 1998 with a 1-2 triumph.


In an example of perfect teamwork, Norris led from pole to flag before slowing to allow Piastri to win by 0.136 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell in third. 


Also Read: McLaren lose appeal over Norris penalty


The result secured 15 points for McLaren in their bid to resist Ferrari, extending their advantage to 34 points with two Grands Prix remaining. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fourth ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg, Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly of Alpine and Kevin Magnussen in the second Haas.
 
“It was defence all the way the whole race for me,” said Piastri. “I had a good start and then Turn One, but not the pace I needed and then I was struggling, but it was great teamwork and a great McLaren 1-2!”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

formula one sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK