India pro boxer Neeraj Goyat, who is part of the multi-million dollar Iron Tyson v Jake Paul fight night on November 15, believes former world heavyweight champ will have his hands full against highly trained digital influencer

Neeraj Goyat

Former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson was known to beat the living daylights out of his opponents in the ring in a career that saw him register 50 wins and only six losses; most impressively 44 wins coming via knockout.

However, Iron Mike, 58, won’t have it easy when he returns to the ring to face digital influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul, 27, in a multi-million dollar fight on November 15, feels India professional boxer Neeraj Goyat, who also features in the same fightcard.

The eight-round fight with two minutes per round, to be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was originally scheduled for July 20, but had to be postponed as Tyson had a minor health scare.

India boxer Neeraj Goyat with Mike Tyson at the WBC convention in Uzbekistan last December; (right) The Mike Tyson v Jake Paul fightcard featuring India’s Neeraj Goyat

“People may brush Jake Paul aside, saying he’s just a social media influencer, but let me tell you that Jake is a tough guy. He has worked very hard both inside and outside the ring and has been boxing really well. It may be difficult to predict the winner of this fight, but I’ll go with my heart and say that Tyson might win it, but he will not have it easy. Jake has a 10-1 win-loss record which is no mean feat,” Goyat, 32, told mid-day over the phone from Canada, where the promotions for the big fight have already begun.

Three-time WBC champ

Goyat, the first Indian boxer to make it to the WBC world rankings (between 2015 and 2017) secured three WBC Asia titles. He has an 18-4 win-loss record in 24 fights (with two draws). A car accident in 2019 dealt the promising fighter a cruel blow, leading to the cancellation of his big-ticket fight against British boxer, Amir Khan. “Life is like a boxing match, full of ups and downs, so I take it all on the chin. I’m grateful that things are looking up for me now,” said Goyat, who will take on Brazil’s Whindersson Nunes in a Super Middleweight six-rounder. The sheer magnanimity of being in the undercard of the same event as his idol, Tyson, is overwhelming, admitted Goyat. “Mike Tyson is the reason I took up boxing. During my initial days as an amateur, I did not own a computer or a laptop, so I would go to cyber cafes to watch videos of Tyson and learn his fighting aspects. His head and foot movements were unmatchable and of course, his quick and hard punches unbearable. And here I am today on the cusp of history, set to become the only.

Indian boxer to be part of a Tyson fightcard. It’s a proud moment not just for me, but also for India,” added Goyat, who was recently a part of the reality TV show Bigg Boss. “My Bigg Boss experience was very enriching. To be in a house with so many strangers from different walks of life was interesting. But I make friends quickly. Before I got eliminated, I formed a great bond with all the participants. They are like family now and I’m sure they will support me in my fight,” added Goyat, who had been training in Pune before the fight got postponed. He then headed to the USA for promotions of the rescheduled event and will return to India soon to resume training.

‘I’ll make India proud’

“My training camp is in Pune and everything is going well. My promoters, Most Valuable Promotions, and I are putting in 200 per cent effort into this fight. I can’t wait for November when I will share centre stage with my hero Tyson and of course make fellow Indians proud by defeating Nunes,” Goyat signed off.

Tyson threatens to unleash ‘killer side’

Mike Tyson has said that he will have to unleash his ‘killer side’ in the November 15 fight against Jake Paul. “I’m always careful when that tough guy Mike Tyson comes out when it’s not necessary to come out. Every time I drink or get ready to fight fight, I break out in handcuffs,” Tyson said on Jake’s elder brother, Logan’s podcast, Impaulsive, on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, I have to fight and be that guy. I wish I could stop that guy. That guy haunts me. I wish that guy died, but he’s here to stay,” added Tyson.

Rs 335cr

The amount Jake Paul will earn from the fight with Mike Tyson on Nov 15