With little luck, the five-year-old to be ridden by NS Parmar should be able to win the feature event from West Brook, Rasputin and It's My Time

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mojito may resume winning x 00:00

The MK Jadhav-trained Mojito has run three races this Pune season without showing any spark. However, his latest workouts on the trial track suggest he will be a strong contender for the top spot in the Fair Haven Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card. With little luck, the five-year-old to be ridden by NS Parmar should be able to win the feature event from West Brook, Rasputin and It's My Time.

ADVERTISEMENT

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Legal Steps Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1000m)

Mi Arion 1, Moment Of Madness 2, Hilma Klint 3.

Star Millionaire Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1600m)

Marlboro Man 1, Always She Goes 2, Mohsin 3.

Nitrous Plate - Div II (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1200m)

Fiery Red 1, Mojo 2, Galloping Ahead 3.

Prudential Champ Trophy (For 2y, Maidens; 1000m)

Rosabelle 1, Giant Gold 1, Golden Dancer 3.

Also Read: Santissimo superior to rivals in HPSL Pune Derby (Gr 1)

Pune Cantonment Board Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

The General 1, Speak The Breed 2, Lion King 3.

Fair Haven Trophy (Class I; 1600m)

Mojito 1, West Brook 2, Rasputin 3.

DN Zodge Plate (Class III; 2000m)

Multiverse 2, Eaton Square 2, Booster Shot 3.

Nitrous Plate - Div I (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1200m)

Majestic Warrior 1, Dufy 2, Pure 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Yuletide (2-4), Daulat Mai (3-9), Zarak (7-8) & Attained (8-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pools: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.