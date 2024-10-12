Bred at the Track Supreme stud, Santissimo began his career at Mumbai, winning all three races he ran during the last Mahalaxmi season (2023-24)

Santissimo (P Trevor up) winning his debut race at Mahalaxmi in January this year. Pic/RWITC

Listen to this article Santissimo superior to rivals in HPSL Pune Derby (Gr 1) x 00:00

Only eight three-year-olds chose to stay in the final line up for the HPSL Indian Derby (Gr 1) to be run on Sunday at the Pune racetrack to decide the best three-year-old presently in training in western India. For most quitters, the likely reason was perhaps the presence of Santissimo, a Gusto - Beldon Hill colt trained by Pesi Shroff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top star

Bred at the Track Supreme stud, Santissimo began his career at Mumbai, winning all three races he ran during the last Mahalaxmi season (2023-24). Later, summering at Bangalore, he won two of his three starts including the Gr 1, HPSL Bangalore Derby, about six weeks ago. His solitary loss came about in the Gr 1, Colts Championship Stakes at Bangalore when African Gold, unbeaten in four starts so far, managed to put his neck in front at the wire in a photo finish verdict. Needless to mention, whosoever wants to win the HPSL Pune Derby will have to beat Santissimo who will be ridden by P Trevor on Sunday.

The hopefuls

1. Dark bay colt Redefined [Phoenix Tower - Symi], bred at Manjri, trained by Prasanna Kumar. The trainer has been raiding the plum events of this Pune season. Winner of the SA Poonawalla Million in last start, Redefined will be ridden by Akshay Kumar.

2. Bay colt Dash [Phoenix Tower - See The Sunrise], also bred at Manjri stud, trained by Malesh Narredu, and to be ridden by his son Yash. Interestingly, after the first two victorious runs, Dash lost the next four races, but his connections have still paid a hefty "final entry" fee to get him into the Derby field--something may be brewing!--keep an eye.

3. Chestnut colt Inquilab [Planetaire - Sapphire Rose], bred at Sohna stud, trained by Imtiaz Sait, winner of one race from three starts, jockey Anthony Raj will ride.

4. Bay filly Treat [Moonlight Magic - Plum Sugar], two wins from three starts, bred at Equus stud, trained by Imtiaz Sait, will be ridden by India's top saddle artist Suraj Narredu.

Frankly, on paper, Santissimo towers over his rivals on the form factor, but the saying "no race is won until it is run" is famous in racing for a reason; and therefore, the HPSL Pune Derby (Gr 1) is a race to watch out for.