My best chance of winning a Slam: Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios fired 24 aces and a total of 50 winners past Krajinovic, who made the final on grass at Queen’s in the run-up to Wimbledon. He also only conceded nine points on his own serve in a rapid-fire 85-minute win on Court Two

Nick Kyrgios during his victory against Filip Krajinovic yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios buried the rage he showed in his Wimbledon opener to ease into the third round on Thursday and warned: “I just wanted to remind everyone that I’m pretty good.”

The volatile Australian pulled off an impressive 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win over Serbian 26th seed Filip Krajinovic to make the last 32 for the sixth time. “If I can just continue to play like that, I’m very dangerous,” said Kyrgios, who will face World No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the fourth round.

Fourth seed Tsitsipas defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to make the Last 32 for the second time.

The 27-year-old Australian, who made the quarter-finals on debut in 2014, did not face a face a single break point.

“I just wanted to remind everyone that I am pretty good,” he said. “I was nowhere near my best in the first round but today I was in my zone.

“Wimbledon is my best chance of winning a Grand Slam. I have had it circled in my calendar all year. “I still have a tough draw but I couldn’t have played any better today.”

