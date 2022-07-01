Breaking News
Andy Murray has no plans to retire despite early exit from Wimbledon

Updated on: 01 July,2022 08:18 AM IST  |  London
Murray had been dogged by a catalogue of injuries in recent years, undergoing two hip operations. “If physically I’m in a good place, yeah, I will continue to play,” he added

Andy Murray. Pic/AFP


Andy Murray plans to be back at Wimbledon next year despite suffering a second-round defeat to John Isner on Wednesday—his earliest-ever loss at the All England Club.

The two-time champion, 35, struggled to tame the giant American’s serve, failing to break once in the match on Centre Court and going down 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (3/7), 6-4. The British star has a stellar record at his home Grand Slam, winning the trophy in 2013 and 2016—his previous earliest exits came in the third round in 2005 and 2021.  But the 52nd-ranked Scot said he had no plans to hang up his racquet and was in better shape than last year.




“My game was certainly in a better place,” said Murray, adding that his future plans would depend on how his body holds up. Murray had been dogged by a catalogue of injuries in recent years, undergoing two hip operations. “If physically I’m in a good place, yeah, I will continue to play,” he added.

