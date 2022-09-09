Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP demands apology from MVA govt for 'beautifying' Yakub Memon's grave
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Mumbai: Rain hits peak hour Central Railway services
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Mumbai sees 290 Covid cases and two deaths
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > My expectations are low Swiatek on entering semis

My expectations are low: Swiatek on entering semis

Updated on: 09 September,2022 08:32 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

In Thursday’s semi-final, Poland’s Swiatek, 21, will face Aryna Sabalenka, who she has beaten thrice this season

My expectations are low: Swiatek on entering semis

Poland’s Iga Swiatek after her win over USA’s Jessica Pegula. Pic/AFP


Iga Swiatek reached her third Grand Slam semi-final of 2022 on Wednesday and first at the US Open with an error-strewn triumph over Jessica Pegula, the last remaining American woman in the tournament. 


French Open champion Swiatek claimed a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win, her third against Pegula this year. In Thursday’s semi-final, Poland’s Swiatek, 21, will face Aryna Sabalenka, who she has beaten thrice this season. World No.6 Sabalenka made the last-four for a second successive year with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) victory over former finalist Karolina Pliskova. 

Swiatek came through a mistake-plagued quarter-final, featuring 13 breaks of serve and a combined 61 unforced errors. “It means a lot to be in the semi-finals for the first time. I’m very happy as I’ve worked very hard, but have kept my expectations low,” said the top seed. 


Also Read: US Open 2022: World No.1 Swiatek cruises into Last 16; Petra Kvitova advances

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
us open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK