My expectations are low: Swiatek on entering semis

In Thursday’s semi-final, Poland’s Swiatek, 21, will face Aryna Sabalenka, who she has beaten thrice this season

Poland’s Iga Swiatek after her win over USA’s Jessica Pegula. Pic/AFP

Iga Swiatek reached her third Grand Slam semi-final of 2022 on Wednesday and first at the US Open with an error-strewn triumph over Jessica Pegula, the last remaining American woman in the tournament.

French Open champion Swiatek claimed a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win, her third against Pegula this year. In Thursday’s semi-final, Poland’s Swiatek, 21, will face Aryna Sabalenka, who she has beaten thrice this season. World No.6 Sabalenka made the last-four for a second successive year with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) victory over former finalist Karolina Pliskova.

Swiatek came through a mistake-plagued quarter-final, featuring 13 breaks of serve and a combined 61 unforced errors. “It means a lot to be in the semi-finals for the first time. I’m very happy as I’ve worked very hard, but have kept my expectations low,” said the top seed.

