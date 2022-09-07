Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Proud Iga Swiatek first Polish woman to reach US Open QF

‘Proud’ Iga Swiatek first Polish woman to reach US Open QF

Updated on: 07 September,2022 07:56 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

French Open champion Swiatek recovered from a set and a break down to see off her 108th-ranked German opponent Julie Niemeier, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0

‘Proud’ Iga Swiatek first Polish woman to reach US Open QF

Iga Swiatek celebrates defeating Jule Niemeier in the US Open fourth round. Pic/AFP


World No.1 Iga Swiatek became the first Polish woman to reach the US Open quarter-finals on Monday when she defeated Jule Niemeier in an error-strewn last-16 clash. 


French Open champion Swiatek recovered from a set and a break down to see off her 108th-ranked German opponent, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. Top seeded Swiatek will face US eighth seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals. 

In a mistake-riddled clash on Louis Armstrong Court, there were a total of 15 double faults, 12 breaks of serve and 76 unforced errors. “It’s really satisfying. This is my first quarter-final in New York so I am really proud of it,” said Swiatek. 


Wimbledon quarter-finalist Niemeier hadn’t won a hardcourt match in her career before coming to New York. However, went into Monday’s match not having dropped a set and fired up to repeat her Wimbledon journey where she had also beaten world number two Anett Kontaveit.

Also Read: US Open 2022: Pliskova downs Azarenka to reach last eight

The 23-year-old from Dortmund swept through the opener with breaks in the first and seventh games. She held her nerve in an eight-minute second game of the second set, saving two break points. 

Niemeier sensed a shock victory when she broke for 2-1 but Swiatek eventually prevailed, taking a set which featured seven breaks of serve in 10 games. In the decider, the Pole raced to a 4-0 lead with the powerfully-built Niemeier only winning five points. 

Moments later Swiatek completed victory with her 19th ‘bagel’ set of the season to wrap up a place in a third Grand Slam quarter-final of 2022.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
us open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK