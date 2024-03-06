Nagal loses to Hong in final qualifying round

The 26-year-old Nagal lost 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4-7) on Tuesday.

Sumit Nagal

Indian tennis ace Sumit Nagal went down to South Korea’s Seong-chan Hong after putting up a spirited fight in the final qualifying round of Indian Wells Masters here. The 26-year-old Nagal lost 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4-7) on Tuesday.

Earlier, Nagal brushed past the challenge of American wildcard Stefan Dostanic in straight sets in his first outing at the Indian Wells Masters on Monday. The India No. 1 singles player beat Dostanic in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

