Nagal loses to Hong in final qualifying round
Nagal loses to Hong in final qualifying round

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Indian Wells
PTI

The 26-year-old Nagal lost 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4-7) on Tuesday.

Nagal loses to Hong in final qualifying round

Sumit Nagal

Nagal loses to Hong in final qualifying round
Indian tennis ace Sumit Nagal went down to South Korea’s Seong-chan Hong after putting up a spirited fight in the final qualifying round of Indian Wells Masters here. The 26-year-old Nagal lost 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4-7) on Tuesday.


Also Read: Ismail’s missile!


Earlier, Nagal brushed past the challenge of American wildcard Stefan Dostanic in straight sets in his first outing at the Indian Wells Masters on Monday. The India No. 1 singles player beat Dostanic in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news south korea
