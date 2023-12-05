NFL legend Brady’s jersey fetches record sum at auction

The amount is a new record for the most expensive NFL shirt ever, with the previous record being $1,212,000 for Joe Montana’s San Francisco 49ers jersey from Super Bowl XXIII
Tom Brady in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey which was auctioned recently
A jersey worn by National Football League legend Tom Brady has sold for more than £1million at a Sotheby’s auction recently, reported The Sun.
Also Read: Maria’s all dressed up!
ADVERTISEMENT
Brady, one of the greatest NFL players ever, having won seven Super Bowl titles, had worn the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey in a match against Dallas Cowboys in January. A month later, Brady, 46, announced his retirement from professional sport. “My last game G.O.A.T. out!,” Brady had written on the back of the jersey which has been picked up for a whopping $1,391,000 (Rs 11.5 cr). The amount is a new record for the most expensive NFL shirt ever, with the previous record being $1,212,000 for Joe Montana’s San Francisco 49ers jersey from Super Bowl XXIII.