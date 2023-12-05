Breaking News
Cyclone Michaung: Five killed in Chennai amid heavy rain; airfield closed till morning
Gokhale Bridge: Girder installation for first phase has been completed, says BMC
Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: CR to run special trains, extra services
Mumbai: Four held with 60 gm mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > NFL legend Bradys jersey fetches record sum at auction

NFL legend Brady’s jersey fetches record sum at auction

Updated on: 05 December,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The amount is a new record for the most expensive NFL shirt ever, with the previous record being $1,212,000 for Joe Montana’s San Francisco 49ers jersey from Super Bowl XXIII

NFL legend Brady’s jersey fetches record sum at auction

Tom Brady in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey which was auctioned recently

Listen to this article
NFL legend Brady’s jersey fetches record sum at auction
x
00:00

A jersey worn by National Football League legend Tom Brady has sold for more than £1million at a Sotheby’s auction recently, reported The Sun.


Also Read: Maria’s all dressed up!


Brady, one of the greatest NFL players ever, having won seven Super Bowl titles, had worn the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey in a match against Dallas Cowboys in January. A month later, Brady, 46, announced his retirement from professional sport. “My last game G.O.A.T. out!,” Brady had written on the back of the jersey which has been picked up for a whopping $1,391,000 (Rs 11.5 cr). The amount is a new record for the most expensive NFL shirt ever, with the previous record being $1,212,000 for Joe Montana’s San Francisco 49ers jersey from Super Bowl XXIII.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national football league sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK