Breaking News
Cyclone Michaung: Five killed in Chennai amid heavy rain; airfield closed till morning
Gokhale Bridge: Girder installation for first phase has been completed, says BMC
Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: CR to run special trains, extra services
Mumbai: Four held with 60 gm mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Marias all dressed up

Maria’s all dressed up!

Updated on: 05 December,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Here’s to hoping it’s as calm and collected as these images. Where are the holidays taking you this season

Maria’s all dressed up!

Maria Sharapova

Listen to this article
Maria’s all dressed up!
x
00:00

Former tennis ace Maria Sharapova is all set for the festive season. She Instagrammed this picture for her 4.6 million followers and wrote, “Reflecting on a hectic 2023 but not before one final adventure to finish off the year. Here’s to hoping it’s as calm and collected as these images. Where are the holidays taking you this season?”


Also Read: Golf: Scheffler clinches World Challenge title



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maria sharapova tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK