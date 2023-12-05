Maria’s all dressed up!

Here’s to hoping it’s as calm and collected as these images. Where are the holidays taking you this season

Maria Sharapova

Former tennis ace Maria Sharapova is all set for the festive season. She Instagrammed this picture for her 4.6 million followers and wrote, “Reflecting on a hectic 2023 but not before one final adventure to finish off the year. Here’s to hoping it’s as calm and collected as these images. Where are the holidays taking you this season?”

