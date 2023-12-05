Golf: Scheffler clinches World Challenge title

Scheffler, who led by three-shots going into the final day, was able to maintain that advantage with a 4-under 68 for a total of 268. His putting was solid through the week and in the end, he sauntered to a comfortable victory on Sunday

Scottie Scheffler of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in Nassau. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler’s measured approach on the final day helped him win his maiden Hero World Challenge title as tournament host Tiger Woods completed his spirited comeback.

Scheffler, who led by three-shots going into the final day, was able to maintain that advantage with a 4-under 68 for a total of 268. His putting was solid through the week and in the end, he sauntered to a comfortable victory on Sunday.

