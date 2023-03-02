Nicola, Brooklyn’s plans to marry again appeals to Posh

A source told Close magazine that Peltz is in the process of planning another grand wedding ceremony to celebrate her first anniversary with Brooklyn, an aspiring chef. The actor feels that there was a lot of negativity, family drama and issues with the wedding planners the first time she got married

Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz; (right) Victoria

England football great David Beckham’s wife Victoria wants to make a fresh start with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz as she plans a second wedding with son Brooklyn.

The fashion designer likes the idea of son Brooklyn tying the knot once again. As for Victoria, the source said, “While Brooklyn’s wedding last year meant so much to Victoria, and she’ll cherish it forever, it was also a little tainted for her too, with the tension that went on in the build-up. The idea of doing it all again is appealing to her as well. The feud wouldn’t be erased overnight with just another wedding, of course, but it could be a great way to mark a fresh start between them all.”