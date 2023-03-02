Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nicola Brooklyns plans to marry again appeals to Posh

Nicola, Brooklyn’s plans to marry again appeals to Posh

Updated on: 02 March,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

A source told Close magazine that Peltz is in the process of planning another grand wedding ceremony to celebrate her first anniversary with Brooklyn, an aspiring chef. The actor feels that there was a lot of negativity, family drama and issues with the wedding planners the first time she got married

Nicola, Brooklyn’s plans to marry again appeals to Posh

Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz; (right) Victoria


England football great David Beckham’s wife Victoria wants to make a fresh start with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz as she plans a second wedding with son Brooklyn. 


A source told Close magazine that Peltz is in the process of planning another grand wedding ceremony to celebrate her first anniversary with Brooklyn, an aspiring chef. The actor feels that there was a lot of negativity, family drama and issues with the wedding planners the first time she got married. 



Also Read: Like father like son: Romeo Beckham emulates David Beckham; scores brilliant free-kick goal


The fashion designer likes the idea of son Brooklyn tying the knot once again. As for Victoria, the source said, “While Brooklyn’s wedding last year meant so much to Victoria, and she’ll cherish it forever, it was also a little tainted for her too, with the tension that went on in the build-up. The idea of doing it all again is appealing to her as well. The feud wouldn’t be erased overnight with just another wedding, of course, but it could be a great way to mark a fresh start between them all.” 

david beckham victoria beckham brooklyn football sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK