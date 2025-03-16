Norris hails ‘perfect start’ after claiming pole position

The Briton led a front-row lockout with teammate Oscar Piastri as McLaren kicked off the new season on a strong note

McLaren’s Lando Norris (right) receives the pole position award on Saturday. Pic/Getty images

McLaren’s Lando Norris hailed his performance during qualifying as the “perfect way” to start the year after securing pole at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Briton led a front-row lockout with teammate Oscar Piastri as McLaren kicked off the new season on a strong note.

Norris was all smiles after blitzing the Albert Park circuit ahead of World Champion Max Verstappen in third.

“Everyone at McLaren has done an amazing job to continue from where we were at the end of last season. I know it’s going to be a tricky race, but today was the perfect way to start,” Norris said.

While the weather on Saturday was dry and hot, a change is forecast for Sunday, with lower temperatures and rain.

Norris said he was confident in his new car, but was wary of the threat Max Verstappen poses. “ We know how quick Max [Verstappen] and Red Bull are in the rain, so let’s wait and see,” Norris added.

