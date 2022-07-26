Novak Djokovic is passionate in helping younger generations, says wife Jelena

Jelena has revealed how her hubby is always committed to giving back to society, which has been one of the main reasons to launch, the Novak Djokovic Foundation

Novak Djokovic with wife Jelena

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena has revealed how her hubby is always committed to giving back to society, which has been one of the main reasons to launch, the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

“Novak has always been very passionate and committed to the idea of giving back and helping younger generations. This is something he is dedicated to on and off the court. He always stresses how lucky he was to have the care, love, and support from an early age from his family, and how much their belief in him and his dreams meant to his success. This is why now, through our foundation, he is able to do just that: provide this support system so that other children like him can dare to dream,” Jelena told LEADERS magazine.

Also Read: Repechage introduced in athletics for Paris Olympics

Meanwhile, Jelena said Novak loves to spend time with the children that the foundation helps. “Of course, when his tennis schedule allows for some time off, he is the first one to come and support our work, the team, listen to the problems and offer his ideas and suggestions. But his favourite activity is playtime with the children we help,” she remarked.