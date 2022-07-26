Repechage introduced in athletics for Paris Olympics

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 July,2022 09:00 AM IST  |  Eugene
This will replace the former system of athletes advancing through fastest times in heats in addition to the top placings in the first round

The World Athletics Council on Monday introduced a repechage round to all individual track events from 200m to 1500m in distance, including the hurdles events, for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In an innovation to the regular competition format, the new repechage format will see athletes, who do not qualify by place in round one heats, get a second chance to qualify for the semi-finals by participating in repechage heats, quite like the format used in wrestling and fencing.

This will replace the former system of athletes advancing through fastest times in heats in addition to the top placings in the first round.

