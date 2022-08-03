Page, Rawat in 1500m freestyle final; Nataraj out of 200m backstroke

Page was the better of the two Indian swimmers, clocking 15:39.25s in heat 1 while Rawat had a timing of 15:47.77s in Heat 2. The top eight swimmers from the two heats made it to the final

Indian swimmers Advait Page and Kushagra Rawat qualified for the final of the men’s 1500m freestyle after finishing fourth in their respective heats here on Tuesday.

Page was the better of the two Indian swimmers, clocking 15:39.25s in heat 1 while Rawat had a timing of 15:47.77s in Heat 2. The top eight swimmers from the two heats made it to the final.



Earlier in the day, Srihari Nataraj bettered the best Indian time en route a third place finish in Heat 2, but could not qualify for the final of the men’s 200m backstroke event. Nataraj clocked 2:00.84s to be the first reserve in the event.

His previous best was 2:01.70s, which had come during the FINA World junior swimming championships in 2019.

