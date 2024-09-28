Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Panchshil Million likely to prove a thriller

Panchshil Million likely to prove a thriller

Updated on: 29 September,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

They are: La Dolce Vita (mock race winner), Substantial (knocking at the door), Aafreen (interesting equipment change), Nostalgia (excellent preparation) and Expedite (joker-in-the-pack). It will be interesting to watch who catches the judge's eye first

Panchshil Million likely to prove a thriller

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Panchshil Million likely to prove a thriller
Nine three-year-old horses will face the starter in the Panchshil Million, the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card. Five of them have good enough credentials to seriously eye the winner's purse. They are: La Dolce Vita (mock race winner), Substantial (knocking at the door), Aafreen (interesting equipment change), Nostalgia (excellent preparation) and Expedite (joker-in-the-pack). It will be interesting to watch who catches the judge's eye first.


First race at 2 pm.
Selections:


Alameda Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1000m)
Spirit Bay 1, Reciprocity 2, High Spirit 3.


King's Ransom Trophy (Class I; 1400m)
Baby Bazooka 1, It's My Time 2.

Moosa M Hoosein Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Fontana 1, Lord And Master 2, Winter Agenda 3.

Dakshin Maharashtra & Goa Sub-Area Trophy (Class II; 1200m)
Dream Seller 1, Portofino Bay 2, Dexa 3.

Panchshil Million (For 3y, Maidens; 1400m)
La Dolce Vita 1, Substantial 2, Nostalgic 3.

Amjad Khan Trophy (For 4y, Class IV; 1200m)
Supreme Spirit 1, Eloquent 2, Wanderlust 3.

Richelieu Plate (For 4y&o. Class V; 1600m)
Malakhi 1, Yuletide 2, Marlboro Man 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Fontana (3-2)
Upsets: Expedite (5-7) & Falsetto (6-8)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

