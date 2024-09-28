Panchshil Million likely to prove a thriller

They are: La Dolce Vita (mock race winner), Substantial (knocking at the door), Aafreen (interesting equipment change), Nostalgia (excellent preparation) and Expedite (joker-in-the-pack). It will be interesting to watch who catches the judge's eye first
Representation pic
Nine three-year-old horses will face the starter in the Panchshil Million, the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card. Five of them have good enough credentials to seriously eye the winner's purse. They are: La Dolce Vita (mock race winner), Substantial (knocking at the door), Aafreen (interesting equipment change), Nostalgia (excellent preparation) and Expedite (joker-in-the-pack). It will be interesting to watch who catches the judge's eye first.
ADVERTISEMENT
First race at 2 pm.
Selections:
Alameda Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1000m)
Spirit Bay 1, Reciprocity 2, High Spirit 3.
King's Ransom Trophy (Class I; 1400m)
Baby Bazooka 1, It's My Time 2.
Moosa M Hoosein Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Fontana 1, Lord And Master 2, Winter Agenda 3.
Dakshin Maharashtra & Goa Sub-Area Trophy (Class II; 1200m)
Dream Seller 1, Portofino Bay 2, Dexa 3.
Panchshil Million (For 3y, Maidens; 1400m)
La Dolce Vita 1, Substantial 2, Nostalgic 3.
Amjad Khan Trophy (For 4y, Class IV; 1200m)
Supreme Spirit 1, Eloquent 2, Wanderlust 3.
Also Read: Touch Of Grey wins HPSL Indian St Leger (Gr 1)
Richelieu Plate (For 4y&o. Class V; 1600m)
Malakhi 1, Yuletide 2, Marlboro Man 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Fontana (3-2)
Upsets: Expedite (5-7) & Falsetto (6-8)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7