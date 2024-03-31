Paris mayor: Russians, Belarusians not welcome

“I want to tell Russian and Belarusian athletes that they are not welcome in Paris and to tell Ukrainian athletes and all the Ukrainian people that we support them very strongly,” Hidalgo said.

Anne Hidalgo. Pic/AFP

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Saturday Russians and Belarusian athletes “were not welcome” at the Olympics being staged in the French capital this year.

