Paris mayor: Russians, Belarusians not welcome

Updated on: 01 April,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Anne Hidalgo. Pic/AFP

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Saturday Russians and Belarusian athletes “were not welcome” at the Olympics being staged in the French capital this year.


Also Read: Chanu will return to action after 6-month injury layoff


“I want to tell Russian and Belarusian athletes that they are not welcome in Paris and to tell Ukrainian athletes and all the Ukrainian people that we support them very strongly,” Hidalgo said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

