Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Antim Panghal faces potential three year ban over misconduct reveals source

Paris Olympics 2024: Antim Panghal faces potential three-year ban over misconduct, reveals source

Updated on: 08 August,2024 06:12 PM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The IOA decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities

Paris Olympics 2024: Antim Panghal faces potential three-year ban over misconduct, reveals source

Antim Panghal (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Antim Panghal faces potential three-year ban over misconduct, reveals source
x
00:00

Wrestler Antim Panghal, who caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024 by trying to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, is likely to be banned for three years by the IOA, a source told PTI on Thursday.


Panghal had crashed out of the Paris Olympics 2024 after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg category on Wednesday.



"IOA (Indian Olympic Association) officials discussed the issue that caused embarrassment to all. It is considering a three-year ban on everyone involved, including the coaches," a source in the Indian contingent told PTI.


"First, we need to ensure that she reaches home. The decision will be announced only after she reaches India," the source added.

Panghal is set to take a flight to Delhi this evening.

The IOA decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities.

The body, however, asserted that the ban has not yet been imposed.

"A ban has not been imposed as yet," said an IOA official.

Speaking with PTI before her flight back to India, the 19-year-old said, "I did not intend to do anything wrong. I was not well and there was confusion. All of this happened due to confusion."

Also Read: '100 gm is not going to take away the love of 1.4 bn Indians': Deepa to Vinesh

Later, in a video, she admitted that she had to go to the police station but only for the verification of her accreditation card.

"It was not a good day for me. I lost. A lot is being spread about me, that's not true. I had high fever, and had taken permission from my coach to go to the hotel with my sister.

"I needed some some of my belongings which were in the Games Village. My sister took my card and asked the officials there if she could take my belongings. They took her to the Police Station for accreditation verification."

She also denied that her coaches were drunk and got into an altercation with a taxi driver over fare.

"My coaches had stayed back at the venue and when they wanted to come back, we booked a cab for them. My coaches did not have enough cash and due to the language issues, led to an argument with the taxi driver.

"Since they came to collect some Euros from the hotel room, it took some time and led to the situation. I already have had a bad time, please don't spread rumours. Please support me," she said.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 wrestling sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK