Wrestler Panghal suffers humiliating 0-10 defeat

Wrestler Panghal suffers humiliating 0-10 defeat

Updated on: 08 August,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

The debutant's hope of remaining in contention for a bronze medal via repechage were also dashed after Zeynep lost to Annika Wendle of Germany in the quarter-finals.

Antim Panghal

India’s biggest wrestling medal hope at the Paris Games, Antim Panghal, 19, ended her Olympic campaign with a humiliating 0-10 defeat to Turkey’s Yetgil Zeynep in the women’s 53 kg category. 


The debutant’s hope of remaining in contention for a bronze medal via repechage were also dashed after Zeynep lost to Annika Wendle of Germany in the quarter-finals.



2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 sports news

