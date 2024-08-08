Wrestler Panghal suffers humiliating 0-10 defeat

The debutant’s hope of remaining in contention for a bronze medal via repechage were also dashed after Zeynep lost to Annika Wendle of Germany in the quarter-finals.

Antim Panghal

India’s biggest wrestling medal hope at the Paris Games, Antim Panghal, 19, ended her Olympic campaign with a humiliating 0-10 defeat to Turkey’s Yetgil Zeynep in the women’s 53 kg category.

The debutant’s hope of remaining in contention for a bronze medal via repechage were also dashed after Zeynep lost to Annika Wendle of Germany in the quarter-finals.

