Paris Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team to embark on roadshow in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

Indian men's hockey team (Pic: AFP)

Odisha is reparing to welcome the Indian hockey team, which recently secured the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Suryabanshi Suraj announced that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will honor the team members during a special ceremony at the Lok Seva Bhavan's convention center on Wednesday. The event will feature a grand reception to celebrate the Olympic heroes.

The Indian hockey team is scheduled to arrive in Odisha tomorrow around noon. They will be greeted with a road show that will take them from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Kalinga Stadium. Following the road show, Chief Minister Majhi will formally felicitate the players in a ceremony organized to recognize their outstanding achievement.

In addition to the celebratory events, the state government, which serves as the official sponsor of both the men’s and women’s Indian hockey teams, has announced significant financial rewards for the athletes. Each player will receive a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh, while the support staff will be awarded Rs 10 lakh for their contributions to the team’s success at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Minister Suraj expressed that the Indian men’s hockey team’s victory is a source of immense national pride, particularly as they achieved a second consecutive Olympic medal. This accomplishment is expected to serve as an inspiration to the youth of both Odisha and India. The team’s triumph, marked by a 2-1 victory over Spain, underscores their dedication and skill, further enhancing their status as national heroes.

The minister also highlighted Odisha’s longstanding commitment to supporting sports, with a particular emphasis on hockey. Since 2018, the state has been a crucial sponsor of the hockey teams, stepping in during a period when the sport faced significant financial challenges. The previous BJD government, under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, provided essential support when the team was in urgent need of sponsorship. This commitment has played a pivotal role in the team’s continued success and development.

Looking ahead, the state government has reaffirmed its dedication to the sport by pledging to support the hockey team through to 2036. This long-term commitment reflects Odisha’s ongoing efforts to nurture and promote hockey, ensuring that the sport continues to thrive and inspire future generations. The state’s support not only helps sustain the teams but also underscores Odisha’s role as a key supporter of Indian hockey on both national and international stages.

Odisha’s comprehensive plan to honor the Indian hockey team, coupled with substantial financial rewards and a long-term commitment to supporting the sport, highlights the state’s dedication to fostering excellence in hockey. The upcoming celebrations and financial incentives are set to recognize and reward the team’s remarkable achievements, while the state’s enduring support promises to bolster the future of hockey in India.