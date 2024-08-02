Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
YouTuber held for dangerous stunts on railway tracks, endangering public safety
Puja Khedkar's mother gets bail in criminal intimidation case
Man dies of swine flu in Beed district
MLA Zeeshan Siddique among 8 booked for obstructing govt officials in Bandra
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Lakshya Sen advances to semis Indian mens hockey team defeats Australia

Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen advances to semis, Indian men's hockey team defeats Australia

Updated on: 02 August,2024 10:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Indian rower Balraj Panwar ended his Paris Olympics 2024 campaign in 23rd position in the men's single sculls event after signing off at fifth in the Final D round. The mixed archery team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara have sealed the semi-final spot of the Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen advances to semis, Indian men's hockey team defeats Australia

Indian men's hockey team, Lakshya Sen (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen advances to semis, Indian men's hockey team defeats Australia
x
00:00

Here is the summary of India's campaign on August 2 at the Paris Olympics 2024:


Shooting



Indian pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, aiming for a hat-trick of Olympic medals here, came up with a superb performance in 25m sports pistol, to finish second in qualification and book a place in the final of the Paris Olympics 2024. She already has two bronze medals in her kitty in 10m women's air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team along with Sarabjot Singh.


Hockey

In the Paris Olympics 2024, India handed over a stunning 3-2 defeat to their biggest rivals Australia. The Indian men's hockey team has already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Paris Games. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 32nd) struck a brace en route his sixth goal in the tournament, while Abhishek gave India the lead in the 12th minute. It is India's first win over Australia at the Olympics since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

Also Read: IND vs SL 1st ODI: Match tied! Sri Lanka bowls out India for 230 runs

Archery

The mixed archery team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara have sealed the semi-final spot of the Paris Olympics 2024. This is the first time in the Olympics that an Indian archery duo has entered the semi-final stage. They defeated Spain by 5-3. In the first set, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara outplayed the Spanish duo by 38-37 to take a 2-0 lead. In the fourth and last set, the Indians held their nerves to win the nerve-wracking contest 37-36 notch two full points and secure a semifinal spot at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Badminton

Lakshya Sen inched closer to a maiden Olympic medal after becoming the first Indian male shuttler to advance to the semifinals with a thrilling three-game win over Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen at the Paris Olympics 2024. Sen will now face the winner of the match between Loh kean Yew of Singapore and Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the last four

Golf

Shubhankar Sharma landed two eagles in his second round but gave away four shots in the middle to card 2-under 69 for the day, which placed him 25th in the golf competition at the Paris Olympics 2024. Gaganjeet Bhullar improved on his first round 75 with a 2-under 69 and is now T-52nd.

Judo

India's Tulika Maan conceded defeat against Cuba's Idalys Ortiz in the judo women's +78kg round of 32 event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Maan suffered a 10-0 defeat against Idalys Ortiz. The match ended in just 28 seconds.

Rowing

Indian rower Balraj Panwar ended his Paris Olympics 2024 campaign in 23rd position in the men's single sculls event after signing off at fifth in the Final D round.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 india sports news Indian Sports News Manu Bhaker

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK