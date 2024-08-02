Indian rower Balraj Panwar ended his Paris Olympics 2024 campaign in 23rd position in the men's single sculls event after signing off at fifth in the Final D round. The mixed archery team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara have sealed the semi-final spot of the Paris Olympics 2024

Indian men's hockey team, Lakshya Sen (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen advances to semis, Indian men's hockey team defeats Australia x 00:00

Here is the summary of India's campaign on August 2 at the Paris Olympics 2024:

ADVERTISEMENT

Shooting

Indian pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, aiming for a hat-trick of Olympic medals here, came up with a superb performance in 25m sports pistol, to finish second in qualification and book a place in the final of the Paris Olympics 2024. She already has two bronze medals in her kitty in 10m women's air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team along with Sarabjot Singh.

Hockey

In the Paris Olympics 2024, India handed over a stunning 3-2 defeat to their biggest rivals Australia. The Indian men's hockey team has already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Paris Games. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 32nd) struck a brace en route his sixth goal in the tournament, while Abhishek gave India the lead in the 12th minute. It is India's first win over Australia at the Olympics since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

Also Read: IND vs SL 1st ODI: Match tied! Sri Lanka bowls out India for 230 runs

Archery

The mixed archery team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara have sealed the semi-final spot of the Paris Olympics 2024. This is the first time in the Olympics that an Indian archery duo has entered the semi-final stage. They defeated Spain by 5-3. In the first set, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara outplayed the Spanish duo by 38-37 to take a 2-0 lead. In the fourth and last set, the Indians held their nerves to win the nerve-wracking contest 37-36 notch two full points and secure a semifinal spot at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Badminton

Lakshya Sen inched closer to a maiden Olympic medal after becoming the first Indian male shuttler to advance to the semifinals with a thrilling three-game win over Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen at the Paris Olympics 2024. Sen will now face the winner of the match between Loh kean Yew of Singapore and Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the last four

Golf

Shubhankar Sharma landed two eagles in his second round but gave away four shots in the middle to card 2-under 69 for the day, which placed him 25th in the golf competition at the Paris Olympics 2024. Gaganjeet Bhullar improved on his first round 75 with a 2-under 69 and is now T-52nd.

Judo

India's Tulika Maan conceded defeat against Cuba's Idalys Ortiz in the judo women's +78kg round of 32 event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Maan suffered a 10-0 defeat against Idalys Ortiz. The match ended in just 28 seconds.

Rowing

Indian rower Balraj Panwar ended his Paris Olympics 2024 campaign in 23rd position in the men's single sculls event after signing off at fifth in the Final D round.