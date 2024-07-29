Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen wins his first Olympics match, Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh qualifies

Indian ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in the Paris Olympics 2024. Ace Indiana shuttler Lakshya Sen won his first match of the Paris Olympics 2024 by defeating Julien Carraggi of Belgium

Lakshya Sen, Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh (Pic: File Pic)

Here is India's campaign on July 29 at the Paris Olympics 2024:



Archery

The Indian men's archery team, comprising the likes of stalwart Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav, came up short against a fired-up young Turkish team to be knocked out 2-6 in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Indian team did snatch the third set after losing the first two, but Turkey finally quelled the challenge with a dominating fourth set where they shot four 10s and two 9s in their 58.

The final scoreline read, 53-57, 52-55, 55-54, 54-58.

Badminton

Ace Indiana shuttler Lakshya Sen won his first match of the Paris Olympics 2024 by defeating Julien Carraggi of Belgium in straight games in the men's singles badminton competition. Making his debut in the Paris Olympics 2024, Lakshya Sen handed over the defeat to Belgium's Julien Carraggi by 21-19 21-14 in the group L match.

Star Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's tie against Germany's Marvin Seidel and Mark Lamsfuss was cancelled due to Mark's knee injury.

It will be a must-win game for Satwik and Chirag when they'll enter their third match which will be against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa faced defeat against Japan's Nami Matsuyaa and Chiharu Shida. The Indian side were handed over the defeat by 11-21 12-21 in their second group C match. This was their second loss at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Shooting

Indian ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in the Paris Olympics 2024. They will now lock horns with South Korea on Tuesday.

Ramita Jindal finished in the fifth spot with a score of 631.5 and will compete in the final, while Elavenil Valarivan suffered another heartbreak in the same event, after a defeat in the mixed team event.

Arjun Babuta finished in the fourth position in the men's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Olympics 2024. A 10.1 on the 18th shot saw him slip to fourth from second and he could not bounce back from there on. China's world record holder Sheng Lihao dominated the field to end with a second gold medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Hockey

In their pool B match of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian men's hockey team's captain Harmanpreet Singh came up with a late goal to help his side tie the match by 1-1 against Argentina. The late goal brought huge celebrations among Indian fans present in the stands and ensured they split the winning points with Argentina. The "Men in Blue" will now face Ireland in their next pool B match.