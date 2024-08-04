Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Nishant Dev bows out after quarterfinal loss

Paris Olympics 2024: Nishant Dev bows out after quarterfinal loss

Updated on: 04 August,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

The 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost by a 1-4 split verdict to his second seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena

Paris Olympics 2024: Nishant Dev bows out after quarterfinal loss

India's Nishant Dev (R) fights against Mexico's Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez in the men's 57kg quarter-final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Nishant Dev bows out after quarterfinal loss
x
00:00

Debutant Nishant Dev (71kg) bowed out of the Olympic Games following a heartbreaking defeat to Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez in the men's 71kg quarterfinal here on Saturday.


Also Read: "Last IPL, felt like I needed to widen my game": Ravichandran Ashwin



The 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost by a 1-4 split verdict to his second seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena.


Nishant is the fifth Indian boxer to exit the Olympic Games

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 boxing sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK