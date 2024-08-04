The 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost by a 1-4 split verdict to his second seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena

India's Nishant Dev (R) fights against Mexico's Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez in the men's 57kg quarter-final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: Nishant Dev bows out after quarterfinal loss x 00:00

Debutant Nishant Dev (71kg) bowed out of the Olympic Games following a heartbreaking defeat to Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez in the men's 71kg quarterfinal here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "Last IPL, felt like I needed to widen my game": Ravichandran Ashwin

The 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost by a 1-4 split verdict to his second seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena.

Nishant is the fifth Indian boxer to exit the Olympic Games.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever