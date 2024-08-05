Breaking News
Updated on: 05 August,2024 09:48 AM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Amit Rohidas is set to miss the semifinal clash against Germany tomorrow after receiving a one-match ban for his foul in the quarterfinal clash against Great Britain

Indian Men's Hockey team celebrates after their thrilling victory against Great Britain on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Pic AFP

Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Amit Rohidas is set to miss the semifinal clash against Germany on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics after receiving a one-match ban for his foul in the quarterfinal clash against Great Britain.

In the second quarter of the match, about 40 minutes from the final hooter, Rohidas, 31, was given a red card after his stick unintentionally hit opponent William Calnan's head. India played the rest of the match one-man down. 


The on-field umpire initially did not rule the challenge to be a serious offence, but the TV umpire changed the decision to a red card following a video referral.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) released an official statement where they announced that the player is set to miss one match because of his "misconduct".

"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," the FIH official statement read as quoted by Olympics.com.

"The suspension affects match No 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only," the statement added.

Rohidas, who mans India's defence along with captain Harmanpreet Singh, serves a dual role in the team as he is also India's first rusher during the penalty corners.

Coming to the match, the Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain in a thrilling quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics and advanced into the semi-final.



As the scores were level at 1-1 after the end of regulation time, India won the shootout 4-2 and made the semi-finals.


In the second quarter of the encounter, India took a 1-0 lead after skipper Singh converted a penalty corner. India had four penalty corner opportunities while Great Britain had five in the second quarter.

Before halftime, Great Britain's Lee Morton scored the equaliser and gave his side a moment to breathe. In the second half, Great Britain failed to score, despite multiple opportunities.

Meanwhile, in the shootout, India scored all four of their attempts. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh saved a goal, helping India move into the semis of the tournament.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

