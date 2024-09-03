Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article

Paris Paralympics 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji bags bronze in women’s 400m, earns India its 16th medal

Updated on: 03 September,2024 10:52 PM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

The 2024 World Champion showcased her prowess in a competitive field of nine athletes, finishing with a time of 55.82 seconds to claim the bronze

Deepthi Jeevanji (Pic: X)

India's Deepthi Jeevanji on Tuesday  secured a bronze medal in the women's 400m - T20 event at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024.


The 2024 World Champion showcased her prowess in a competitive field of nine athletes, finishing with a time of 55.82 seconds to claim the bronze. This achievement marks India’s third-ever medal in this track event at the Paralympics, following Preethi Pal’s two bronze medals at the ongoing Paris Summer Games.



Also Read: Promise to defeat: How Pooja Jatyan’s 4-0 lead slipped away as she lost to China


Deepthi arrived in Paris with an impressive track record, having won the World Championship in Kobe earlier this year with a world record time of 55.07 seconds. Additionally, she earned gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 with a time of 56.69 seconds. At the Paris Paralympics, she led Heat 1 with a time of 55.45 seconds to secure her spot in the final.

More updates to follow...

