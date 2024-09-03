Paris Paralympics 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji bags bronze in women’s 400m, earns India its 16th medal

The 2024 World Champion showcased her prowess in a competitive field of nine athletes, finishing with a time of 55.82 seconds to claim the bronze

Deepthi Jeevanji (Pic: X)

India's Deepthi Jeevanji on Tuesday secured a bronze medal in the women's 400m - T20 event at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024.

The 2024 World Champion showcased her prowess in a competitive field of nine athletes, finishing with a time of 55.82 seconds to claim the bronze. This achievement marks India’s third-ever medal in this track event at the Paralympics, following Preethi Pal’s two bronze medals at the ongoing Paris Summer Games.

Deepthi arrived in Paris with an impressive track record, having won the World Championship in Kobe earlier this year with a world record time of 55.07 seconds. Additionally, she earned gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 with a time of 56.69 seconds. At the Paris Paralympics, she led Heat 1 with a time of 55.45 seconds to secure her spot in the final.

