Paris Paralympics 2024: Praveen Kumar clinches gold in men’s high jump T64

Praveen Kumar (Pic: X)

Praveen Kumar captured the gold medal in Friday's men's high jump event at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

With an impressive leap of 2.08 meters, he secured his second gold and India's 11th medal in Paralympics history.

The 21-year-old athlete from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has become only the second Indian, after Mariyappan Thangavelu, to achieve gold in Paralympic high jump events. Derek Loccident of the USA took silver with a jump of 2.06 meters, while Temurbek Giyazov from Uzbekistan claimed bronze with a 2.03-meter jump.

This victory has propelled India to a historic sixth gold medal in the Paris Paralympics 2024, surpassing the five-gold achievement from the 2022 Tokyo Para Games. Additionally, Praveen, who won silver in Tokyo, has contributed to expanding India's medal tally at the Paris Games to a remarkable 26.

More updates to follow...