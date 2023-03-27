Breaking News
Piquet fined for racist, homophobic comments

Updated on: 27 March,2023 06:59 AM IST  |  Rio de Janeiro
The Brazilian had referred to Hamilton as “neguinho,” a racially offensive term which means “little Black guy,” in 2021

Representation pic


Retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been ordered by a Brazilian court to pay $950,000 in “moral damages” for making racist and homophobic comments about Lewis Hamilton. The Brazilian had referred to Hamilton as “neguinho,” a racially offensive term which means “little Black guy,” in 2021.


